Buskey Cider Releases Buskey Piña Colada Cider

RICHMOND, Va. – Buskey Cider released their annual Buskey Piña Colada cider on draft and in cans at both of their locations: Richmond and Cape Charles, Virginia. This year’s version features a new partnership with Cholaca, a company that specializes in liquid coconut, crafted from the finest, sustainably grown organic coconuts.

“This is an upgraded version of the Piña Colada cider we’ve released the past few years,” said Elle Correll, co-founder, Buskey Cider. “We’ve tried fresh coconut, which is incredibly labor intensive, and dried coconut, which often soaks up a large portion of the cider and doesn’t give the results that coconut-lovers would generally want. This year we used Cholaca’s liquid coconut, which is essentially a coconut puree that really lets the flavor shine through. We also added rum chips because, what’s a Piña Colada without rum!”

The limited release cider is loaded with flavors of pineapple and coconut, and sweetened with premium blue agave nectar. The cider rests on rum chips, which infuses an authentic and refreshing piña colada experience.

“Past batches of our piña colada have been some of our most sought after batches, but with our new partnership with Cholaca and the exciting addition of rum chips, we think this one is mind blowing,” said Will Correll, co-founder, Buskey Cider.

Piña Colada is the latest in Buskey’s ongoing effort to make cider accessible for all, pushing the boundaries of flavors while still staying true to the apple at the core. The new cider is available as of Friday, June 4th.

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and dryer ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for.

