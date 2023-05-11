Burlington Beer Company Introduces a Lager-Focused Mixed 12-Pack

BURLINGTON, Vermont – In line with their mission to create an array of innovative and award-winning beers, Burlington Beer Company (BBCO) proudly announces the launch of their first-ever mixed 12-pack, featuring a handpicked selection of their latest lager creations. This expertly curated collection is designed for craft beer enthusiasts who appreciate unwinding after a long day and savoring memorable moments with friends and family over a refreshing, thoughtfully crafted lager. The tagline for this release is, “This Variety Pack is curated for the year-round après enthusiast in all of us and best enjoyed within arm’s reach of the grill.”

The BBCO Variety Lager Pack combines four distinctly different styles, each embodying traditional European brewing techniques while embracing Vermont’s unique, imaginative craft beer culture. Among the featured lagers in Pine Brook is an exclusive, limited-edition Dry Hopped Lager, available only within this mixed pack.

Pine Brook, a 5% ABV lager, is masterfully crafted using a time-honored Lager yeast strain from the legendary Hürlimann Brewery in Zürich, Switzerland, dating back nearly 200 years. This crisp, easy-drinking lager is delicately dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Motueka, infusing it with nuanced flavors and aromas of Candied Lemon Peel, White Grape gummies, Tropical Fruit, and Orange Marmalade that harmonize with its Crisp, Biscuit, Crackery, and smooth malt character.

The Variety Lager Pack also highlights Lighthouse, a timeless Pilsner. Fair Acre, an Amber Lager that exudes flavors and aromas of biscuit, caramel, and toffee, and Stone Fence, a Dark Lager that reveals indulgent notes of Chocolate, Fig, Toasted Walnuts, and a clean Roast character.

The BBCO Variety Lager Pack is available now at the Burlington Beer Company taproom and will soon grace the shelves of discerning retailers. Embracing the spirit of year-round après enjoyment, this mixed 12-pack is best savored within arm’s reach of the grill.

About Burlington Beer Company

Burlington Beer Company is an independent craft brewery dedicated to creating an array of innovative and award-winning beers, including consistent flagships, a variety of classic Lagers, creative rotating seasonals, and exclusive limited-release collaborations. They believe that great beer deserves great food, and their Restaurant and Taproom thoughtfully curate a locally-sourced menu that perfectly complements the 40+ brews on tap. BBCO is more than just a brewery — they are a community of beer lovers, foodies, and creators, united by their passion for great beer and a commitment to supporting local organizations to impact their communities positively.

For More Information:

https://www.burlingtonbeercompany.com/lager-variety-pack