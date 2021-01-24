Burial Beer and Visuals Wine Manage Operations with Ekos

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Burial Beer Co., one of Asheville’s most popular breweries, recently launched a natural winery, Visuals Wine, which produces fermented wines, ciders and aperitifs. The brewery has been an Ekos customer since 2016 and with its expansion is using Ekos to manage the production process for the winery.

In addition to production and fermentation tracking, Visuals Wine and Burial Beer use Ekos for:

  • Managing inventory
  • Recording and collating COGS
  • Creating invoices
  • Tracking tax metrics
  • Assessing margins
  • Optimizing time management

“Ekos understands our business and all the information it requires,” said Tim Gormley, co-founder and co-owner of Burial Beer and Visuals Wine. “Ekos is intuitive for a beverage production manager and their customer service is attentive.”

Wineries that use Ekos can manage all aspects of their business, such as production tracking and tax reporting, and can track inventory from raw ingredients to case goods. According to research conducted in 2020, wineries that use an inventory management system like Ekos are 23% more likely to expect increased sales in the next 12 months.

“No matter what craft beverage you produce — wine, beer, cider, seltzer — Ekos has the capabilities to help you simplify and optimize processes so you can grow,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “Our mission is to help craft makers succeed and we’re excited to continue our partnership with Burial Beer and now, Visuals Wine, on their journey to provide delicious craft beverages for people in Asheville and beyond.”

Ekos recently announced an integration with Commerce7, a wine DTC platform, that enables users to track sales, inventory and accounting in a single digital system.

To learn more about Ekos, visit goekos.com.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers of beer, wine and cider. With more than 15,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. As a central digital hub, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com. 

