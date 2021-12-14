Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and West Sixth Brewing Team Up to Launch New Barrel-Aged Beer

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – Kentucky-based brands, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and West Sixth Brewing have teamed up to introduce Bourbon Barrel Brownie, a limited-edition release available for beer and bourbon lovers alike, just in time for the holidays. As two brands known for delivering high-quality products while invoking a positive impact on their communities, Bulleit and West Sixth are committed to pushing the boundaries of both the craft brewing and spirits industries.

Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels, cacao nibs were added to round out this Imperial Brown Ale. Perfect for the holiday season, Bourbon Barrel Brownie is reminiscent of milky, dark, and fudgy brownies with notes of that bold signature Bulleit Bourbon flavor. This silky and chocolatey treat is available for a limited time only, so act fast because this offering won’t be around for long.

“Bulleit is proud to be a part of the local Kentucky community, and we’re thrilled to partner with our neighbors at West Sixth Brewing, as they offer a new and innovative brew to share with the community,” said Ricky Collett, Global Brand Director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. “For Bulleit, being a part of the local community is extremely important, and we do that by partnering with those who are pushing the boundaries of their craft within their communities, like West Sixth Brewing.”

“We were inspired to push ourselves in creating a brew that speaks to the local Kentucky community ahead of the holiday season, while staying true to the innovative spirit of both Bulleit and West Sixth,” said Kelly Hieronymus, West Sixth Brewing’s creative and marketing director. “This release with Bulleit is extra special as we were able to collaborate with creative minds from within our local community. We couldn’t be happier for people to try this new barrel-aged beer in time for the holidays.”

Beginning December 6th, Bourbon Barrel Brownie will be available in limited quantities for purchase in the Northern Kentucky area. The new offering has an ABV of 10.5% and is available in 12-ounce packs of four and cases of 24 for a suggested retail price of $11.99 for a 4-pack.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and West Sixth Brewing remind consumers 21+ to drink responsibly, when choosing to drink.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. Most recently, Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon won a Double Gold medal and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation, and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey.

ABOUT WEST SIXTH BREWING

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating two taprooms in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, and a Louisville taproom opening in the NuLu neighborhood in spring 2020. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high-quality creative beers, making a positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team.

For More Information:

