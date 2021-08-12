Buffalo Creek Brewing Details Upcoming Concerts and Releases

Long Grove, IL – Buffalo Creek Brewing (BCB) and the Lake County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) are proud to announce ongoing concerts in historic downtown Long Grove. On the heels of the incredible success of July 3rd, “American Salute,” where the spacious BCB beer garden was packed full, LCSO will open its regular season September 17th at 7 p.m. with “Broadway & Hollywood Blockbusters.” Featuring the music of West Side Story, South Pacific, Wicked, Porgy and Bess, The Sound of Music, and John Williams’ premiere orchestral suite from Star Wars, music will fill the evening sky for the whole family. Dynamic musical theater singers Chris and Donna Engelhardt, soloists from July 3rd, will be featured in the Broadway medleys. Guests can enjoy food from Smokin’ T’s, freshly hard-crafted BCB beer, and Lake County’s only professional orchestra. More outdoor LCSO concerts at BCB will be announced soon.

Here’s a look at some of other key happenings coming up at Buffalo Creek Brewing:

New Releases: Cherry Razz (late August – date TBA)

BCB is once again collaborating with Brown’s Brewing Company in Troy, New York as a tribute to back to school month. Mike will be resurrecting Cherry Razz, a Brown’s original recipe he first fell in love with during his college days in the mid-90s at Troy’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The amber strong ale with a rich, fruit forward tone that inspired Mike’s passion for brewing will be re-launched later this month in the taproom at BCB.

Pint of Music Summer Concert Series: Aug 14, 21, 28, Sept 4, 11

BCB’s Summer Concert Series caps off with a hand-picked selection of BCB favorites on Saturdays on the biergarten Main Stage. Pint of Music weekends showcase some of the best local talent the area has to offer, without a cover, and outdoors unless the weather dictates otherwise. On Saturdays, music lovers can settle down with a cold BCB beer and enjoy the following performers:

Aug 14: Oliva Love (2 – 5 pm)

Aug 14: The Centaurs! (6 – 9 pm)

Aug 21: Absolute Phase (2 – 5 pm)

Aug 21: The Ideals (6 – 9 pm)

Aug 28: Lil’ Ed (2 – 5 pm)

Aug 28: Low-reen (6 – 9 pm)

Sept 4: TBA

Sept 11: DAMJAX (5 – 8 pm)

Food Truck Pop-Up Night: Aug 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, Sept 3, 4

BCB’s Food Truck Pop-Up Night continues this summer with some of the most popular local food trucks every Friday and Saturday in the biergarten from 5 pm to 8 pm. Aug 13: Lucky Bar & Grill serving award-winning burgers; Aug 14: Mario’s Cart serving signature street tacos and burritos; Aug 20: Billy Bricks serving wood-fired brick oven pizzas; Aug 21: TBA; Aug 27: Pizza Society serving custom-made pizza pies; Aug 27: TBA; Aug 28: TBA; Sept 3: TBA; Sept 4: TBA.

Oktoberfest: October 1, 2, 3

BCB is bringing back its traditional Oktoberfest celebration October 1st through 3rd. The family-friendly festival features indoor and outdoor festivities throughout the brewery’s two acres of sprawling lawns, biergarten and tented pavilions. Mike is hand-crafting a lineup of authentic German-style beers to complement three days dedicated to the German beer culture. In addition to traditional Oktoberfest music from the brass section of LCSO, guests of this no admission event will enjoy traditional Oktoberfest contests like stein holding, barrel rolling, and Hammerschlagen (nail driving), as well as traditional Oktoberfest foods and beers. “If you can’t make it to Germany for Oktoberfest, come on down and celebrate with us, it’s as easy as Eins Zwei Drei” exclaims Mike!

WHERE: Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, IL 60047

About Buffalo Creek Brewing

Buffalo Creek Brewing is Lake County’s only destination brewery located in the heart of downtown Long Grove (about 30 miles NW of Chicago). What makes the brewery a destination? It’s not in a warehouse or an old rundown building, but instead settled in a transformed art studio on two acres of wooded land in the middle of a historic village. The state-of-the-art brewing facility features Bavarian-style beer and themed taproom, private event room, brew masters lounge, biergarten patio, and sprawling, scenic lawns with picnic table and fire pits spacious enough for gaming and extra social distancing.

For More Information:

https://www.lakecountysymphonyorchestra.com