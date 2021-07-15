Budweiser Introduces Limited-Edition Notorious B.I.G. Cans in Partnership with Christopher Wallace Estate

New York, NY – The King of Beers is celebrating the King of New York and the late rapper’s legacy with The Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Budweiser cans and collectible merchandise. The limited-edition cans created in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Estate will be available in his hometown of New York City exclusively, starting July 14 while supplies last.

The can design was inspired by Biggie’s legendary career that landed him the title of G.O.A.T. in the rap community. Unique design elements include a hand drawn sketch of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace and phrases including “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “King of New York” and the Brooklyn skyline to pay homage to the late rapper’s hometown. The brand also replaced the Budweiser creed on the can with lyrics from Biggie’s Ready To Die album hit, “Unbelievable,” “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant the livest one, Representin BK to the fullest.”

Limited-edition collectible merchandise, which dropped today on ShopBeerGear.com, features t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants emblazoned with recognizable Biggie symbols entwined with Budweiser’s iconic bowtie and package label. One standout piece from the collection features the portrait of Biggie with his staple crown within the Budweiser bowtie to commemorate this partnership.

“I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wanted to celebrate my son in this way,” says Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace. “Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand as “Budweiser” is something I believe he would be happy with.”

In addition to the collectible cans and merchandise, Budweiser is hosting a live concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell on August 19th to celebrate the life and music of the late rapper. The DJ driven show will feature the past, present and future of Brooklyn artists, including collaborators of Biggie and artists influenced by the rapper. Featured artists include Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, The Lox, DJ Steph Cakes and more. The concert is free and open to the public 21+.

The Biggie Budweiser Tall Boy cans will be available at the concert in addition to other local Brooklyn food and beverage vendors. All guests 21+ will get one complimentary Budweiser beers with entry. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase the Budweiser x Biggie collectible merchandise at a pop-up at the concert.

“The Notorious B.I.G. Budweiser Tall Boy can is the most iconic can collaboration we’ve done to date,” said Daniel Blake, Group VP Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with the Christopher Wallace Estate and Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace to bring this special can to life so that we can celebrate the legacy of the greatest rapper of all time.”

Budweiser x Biggie Tall Boy cans can be purchased in all stores that carry Budweiser within the New York City area starting today. Collectible merchandise is available on ShopBeerGear.com for those 21+ while supplies last.

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

https://us.budweiser.com/CelebrateBiggie