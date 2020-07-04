Bryant’s Cider is Now Open for Business in Shockoe Bottom

Richmond, VA. — Bryant’s Cider customers can finally have a taste of Richmond’s finest brut, hard ciders straight from the taps again. The new steampunk-themed tasting room is open for the first time ever with indoor seating and Bryant’s fans have a lot of new exciting things that they can expect when they visit.

The industrial yet artistic feel of the new Shockoe Bottom space fits in with Richmond’s edgy atmosphere. Guests will be able to enjoy artwork on the walls and steampunk details.

The cidery is also thrilled to offer a new food menu. Customers will be able to enjoy quick bites and coffee options when they dine in. Cider lovers will also be gifted with weekly cider cocktails and/or limited release Bryant’s ciders. The Richmond tasting room has done a strawberry cider bellini, a Bloody Mary cider, and a cider margarita in the past and will continue to break the cider norms every week.

Bryant’s is working hard to keep up their momentum. The cidery will be releasing a grand total of six limited release ciders in July and a handful more in August. These ciders will include barrel-aged, sours, and seltzers.

For more information and to stay up to date on new releases and events, fans can follow Bryant’s Cider on Facebook and Instagram.