Brownstein Unveils Design for Yards Brewing Company's Latest Brew

PHILADELPHIA – In collaboration with Brownstein, Yards Brewing Company has announced the launch of its latest IPA brand: “Level Up IPA.”  The new brew, an India Pale Ale with tropical infusion, aims to forge a new, younger path for the Yards brand — one that is as vibrant as its packaging design and the hoppy flavors and crisp freshness waiting within.

The bold packaging design — reminiscent of a classic platform video game — will allow the beer to stand out on crowded beer shelves, with consumers expecting a flavor experience that packs a punch. A qualitative survey, virtual focus group, and quantitative concept testing led to the development of the brand by narrowing down on the motivations behind the younger target demographic for the brew.  Since 1994, Yards has been brewing “Philly’s beer.” From its garage-sized origins in Manayunk to its current headquarters — a state-of-the-art brewery and taproom facility in Northern Liberties — the company has attained iconic status in the city and has been partnering with Brownstein since 2019 on advertising, packaging, and more to support its brand’s growth.

Level Up IPA follows multiple successful collaborations between Brownstein and Yards Brewing Co., including the branding of Yards’ Featherweight, Philthy, and Unter Dog brews. Brownstein made advertising history last year when its character design for Philthy, Yards Brewing Company’s unfiltered hazy IPA, was inducted into Advertising Week’s Madison Avenue Walk of Fame.

About Brownstein

Brownstein is an independent advertising and public relations agency based in Philadelphia. Founded at the height of the Creative Revolution in 1964, we are one of the longest-running independent agencies in the country, offering expertise across brand strategy, advertising, public relations, social media, and digital services. We build unstoppable brands by helping clients navigate the changing tides of culture and business with a focus on Brand Longevity™, and have worked with a range of companies including IKEA USA, Comcast Xfinity, DuPont™ Sorona®, TruGreen, The GIANT Company, ACI Worldwide, NJM Insurance Group, and Saint-Gobain North America. Brownstein is an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year, a PRNEWS Small Public Relations Firm of the Year finalist, and an inductee into Advertising Week’s Madison Avenue Walk of Fame.

https://www.brownsteingroup.com/news/brownstein-unveils-design-for-yards-brewing-companys-latest-brew/

