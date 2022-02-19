Bristol Brewing Company Announces 16th Annual Firkin Rendezvous on March 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bristol Brewing Company (1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905) proudly presents the 16th Annual Firkin Rendezvous, a Cask Ale celebration that will benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild, on Saturday March 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. Craft breweries from across the state will share their cask-conditioned ales.

“Bristol originally started this fest with the Guild because I’ve just always loved the art and history of the classic cask conditioned ales of England,” said Mike Bristol, Founder of Bristol Brewing. “And when you add in the great creativity and variety our Colorado breweries bring to these firkins, it makes for a really unique and fun afternoon.”

The cask conditioning of ales is a traditional British style of brewing that originated centuries ago when publicans lived above their pubs and made a life’s work out of tending their beers. Cask ales are fermented, conditioned and served in a firkin, a British cask size that is a ¼ of a barrel and often looks like a mini keg.

Tickets for this event are now via Eventbrite. 100% of proceeds will benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild.

For all ticketing options, guests must be 21+ to attend. There will be ample seating both inside and outside.

VIP Admission ($60) includes entry into the festival at 1 p.m. before the rush, commemorative tasting glass, t-shirt, and lunch

General Admission ($45) includes entry into the festival from 2 to 5 p.m., commemorative tasting glass, and lunch

Designated Driver ($15) includes entry into the festival at 1 p.m. and lunch.

For more information about Firkin Rendezvous, visit the brewery’s Eventbrite page.

About Bristol Brewing Company

Established in 1994, Bristol Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery featuring a variety of flagship, seasonal and specialty beers. With more than two decades of brewing experience, the Colorado Springs-based brewery brings a spirited attention to detail in the brewhouse, a respect for heritage of the craft and a genuine love of beer. For more information about Bristol Brewing, visit BristolBrewing.com.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/bristolbrewingfirkinrendezvous2022