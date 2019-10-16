Brewing Funds the Cure Partners with Craft Breweries on Signature IPA

TAMPA, Fla. – The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) invites communities across the country to join the organization in raising a pint for Brewing Funds the Cure, benefiting pediatric cancer research. Forty-three children per day are diagnosed with cancer, yet only four percent of the billions of dollars spent annually on cancer research and treatment are directed towards childhood cancer. The NPCF is looking to change that by inviting craft brewery-goers and beer lovers to sip on a cold one for a cause this month, with the signature philanthropic Rising Hope brew now available in breweries across the nation.

Brewing Funds the Cure combines the passion and creativity of the craft brewing industry with NPCF to raise critical funds for pediatric cancer research. NPCF established a partnership program in 2019 to engage the entire craft beer community to partake in its mission and pledge or donate to raise at least $100. Each brewery partner receives Brewing Funds the Cure materials to share powerful information about pediatric cancer research within the community. Breweries and organizations can also select give back opportunities from round-up at the register programs to percentage of sales donations to designation/creation of a giveback beer.

The initiative began in Tampa, Florida when two breweries, Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing, collaborated to raise awareness around the need for additional pediatric cancer research. Each brewery hosted fundraisers in their taprooms and donated proceeds to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. In 2017, the idea was born to create an exclusive signature beer to bring attention and raise funds for research: Rising Hope IPA Release.

Through efforts and donations from the Country Malt Group, Yakima Hops, Oregon Fruit and Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus, a standard recipe for Rising Hope was developed. The organization created a budget of 100% donated ingredients for the malt and hops, with breweries nationwide agreeing to donate 100% of net proceeds to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. By encouraging suppliers and vendors to donate ingredients, costs remain low, and more proceeds from the sale of Rising Hope are donated to help save the lives of children battling cancer.

Created for both draught and cans, Rising Hope will be served and distributed through exclusive partners nationwide, with 27 participating breweries serving Rising Hope draught across the country. As the nonprofit works to secure commitments from additional breweries, all Rising Hope Breweries andBrewing Funds the Cure Partners will continually be updated on the virtual map at www.brewingfundsthecure.org.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation’s collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country’s top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Individual scan also directly donate to the cause through the website or by texting – BREW to 50155