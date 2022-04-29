Brewery and Performer Announcement for 2022 Barrel & Flow Fest

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Barrel & Flow’s 2022 lineup reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming festival environment and showcasing Black breweries, artists, & small businesses. We invite you to join us as we celebrate brewing + art with this exceptional collection of breweries from across the country pouring festival-exclusive collaborations, a varying and talented cast of musicians spanning genre and style, and a unique selection of food vendors, indie artisans, and local non-profits.

With the Allegheny River providing a fitting backdrop, we present our Flow Portion, featuring Soulful Femme (Pennsylvania), Blvck Hippie (Tennessee), Chris Allen (Washington, DC), along with a fantastic cast of musicians.

Some of our brewery highlights include: Rock Leopard (United Kingdom), Dream State Brewing (Florida), 18th St Distillery (Indiana), and COVEN Brewing (Pennsylvania, Woman-owned). For a complete list of breweries participating, please visit the link below.

New this year is the inclusion of two art stages, supported by goodblend and Angry Orchard, with live visual artists painting in real-time.

Barrel & Flow invites you to join us with a glass from the barrel as we listen to the tunes from the flow!

For More Information:

https://www.barrelandflow.com/barrel