Brewers of Pennsylvania Elect New Board Members

HARRISBURG, Penn.– At the association’s Annual Meeting on Jan. 26 at Troegs Brewing Company in Hershey, the Brewers of Pennsylvania (BOP), the state’s official brewers guild, elected new Board members to serve two-year terms. Over 200 BOP members attended the event including representation from nearly 100 Pennsylvania breweries, making the 2019 Annual Meeting the largest turnout in BOP’s history.

Joining the BOP Board of Directors is John Stemler of Free Will Brewing (Perkasie). Re-elected to the Board are Bill Covaleski (Victory Brewing), Tom Kehoe (Yards Brewing), Dave Casinelli (D.G. Yuengling), Scott Smith (East End Brewing) and Chris Trogner (Troegs Brewing).

“I’m excited for John of Free Will to join such an influential group of Directors who are dedicated to serving our members, and making sure our advocacy efforts are heard loud and clear in Harrisburg as we stay steadfast and committed in providing our thirsty consumers throughout the state with the very best craft beers in the land,” said Chris Lampe, BOP President. “I’d also like to thank Artie Tafoya of Appalachian Brewing for his seven-plus years of dedicated service to the BOP Board of Directors.”

In addition to the newly elected Board of Directors, the BOP’s executive committee welcomes by appointment, Jason Lavery of Lavery Brewing Company (Erie) as the BOP’s new Secretary and Scott Smith as the association’s new VP.

At the annual meeting, it was announced that the BOP’s popular annual event, Meeting of the Malts will take place April 25 at The Hershey Lodge in Hershey.

The BOP would like to thank its 2019 Annual Meeting sponsor, ABS Commercial and the event’s 20-plus exhibitors.

About the Brewers of Pennsylvania

The Brewers of Pennsylvania is a 501c6 trade association that brings together leaders of Pennsylvania-based breweries in order to promote and protect the brewing industry in the state. The Brewers of Pennsylvania, a strong and influential organization, serves the consuming public of Pennsylvania by encouraging brand diversity in the market. BOP members employ an estimated 10,000 employees earning $296 million in wages and generating $1.1 billion in direct economic benefits to communities throughout the state. The BOP’s signature event is the annual Meeting of the Malts.