Brewers Association Board of Directors Begins 2021 Term

BOULDER, Colo. — TheBrewers Association—the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers—announced its 2021 board of directors, adding four new representatives to the 20-person board.

Dan Kleban, co-founder, Maine Beer Company (Freeport, Maine) continues as board chair for a second term. He has served on the board since 2015.

New board member Betty Bollas, president and co-owner, Fibonacci Brewing Company, (Cincinnati, Ohio) becomes the second representative elected to the Taproom Breweries class created in 2019. New board member Marcus Baskerville, co-founder and head brewer, Weathered Souls Brewing Company (San Antonio, Texas) was elected as a Pub Breweries representative. New board members Chris Herron, CEO, Creature Comforts Brewing Company (Athens, Ga.), Virginia Morrison, CEO, Second Chance Beer Company (San Diego, Calif.), and incumbent Dan Kleban were elected as Packaging Breweries representatives. The incoming directors will each serve a three-year term.

Tim Brady, Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery (Brattleboro, Vt.) and Larry Horwitz, TEN20 Craft Brewery (Louisville, Ky.) were appointed by the board to fill two at-large representative seats. Brady will serve a two-year term, and Horwitz will serve a one-year term.

“I’m honored to be in my second year as chair of the board,” said Kleban. “I view the year ahead as one of opportunity. While we have a lot of work to do to address many of the issues that have been presented to us over the last year, we also have the chance to position the Brewers Association to thrive as we move out of the pandemic.”

Kleban acknowledged that every member of the Brewers Association has been affected in some way by the challenges of the past year, so it is important that the association look at the ways it can help the industry bounce back. “We will continue to press federal and state policymakers to support our industry as we continue to operate under very challenging circumstances,” Kleban said. “The passage of CBMTRA [the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act] this past year is a huge help, providing stable tax reform that will help brewers plot out their futures as well as saving them money that they can reinvest in their businesses and employees. Issues of equity, inclusion, and justice are at the top of our list of priorities as well. The board and I are committed to doing the ongoing work to help our beer community become a truly inclusive community.”

Kleban thanked outgoing board members Kevin Blodger (Baltimore, Md.), Larry Chase(Talent, Ore.), Steve Hindy, Brooklyn Brewery (Brooklyn, N.Y.),Wynne Odell, Odell Brewing Co. (Fort Collins, Colo.), and Julie Verratti, Denizens Brewing Co. (Silver Spring, Md.) for their collective 32 years of leadership, dedication, and service. “I look forward to getting to work with the new members of the board,” he said.

The 2021 Brewers Association Board of Directors is comprised of the following members:

(*indicates new to board in 2021)

Executive Committee

Chair – Dan Kleban, Maine Beer Company, Freeport, Maine

Vice Chair – Garrett Marrero, Maui Brewing Co., Kihei, Hawaii

Secretary/Treasurer – Leah Cheston, Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, D.C.

Brewers Association President & CEO –Bob Pease

Packaging Breweries Representative Board Members

Leslie Henderson, Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co., Kiln, Miss.

*Chris Herron, CEO, Creature Comforts Brewing Company, Athens, Ga.

Dan Kleban, Maine Beer Co., Freeport, Maine

Garrett Marrero, Maui Brewing Co., Kihei, Hawaii

*Virginia Morrison, CEO, Second Chance Beer Company, San Diego, Calif.

Sara Nelson, Fremont Brewing Co., Seattle, Wash.

Jason Perkins, Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

Pub Breweries Representative Board Members

*Marcus Baskerville, Weathered Souls Brewing Co., San Antonio, Texas

Sean Casey,Church Brew Works, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Leah Cheston, Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, D.C.

Jennifer Talley, Grass Valley, Calif.

Taproom Breweries Representative Board Members

*Betty Bollas,Fibonacci Brewing Co., Cincinnati, Ohio

Melissa Romano, Lake Ann Brewhouse, Reston Va.

At-Large Board Members

Tim Brady, Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery, Brattleboro, Vt.

Larry Horwitz, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Louisville, Ky.

Jose Mallea, Biscayne Bay Brewing Co., Miami, Fla.

Fred Matt, Saranac Brewery/Matt Brewing Company, Utica, N.Y.

Peter Skrbek, Deschutes Brewery, Bend, Ore.

American Homebrewers Association Representative Board Members

Jill Marilley,Everett, Wash.

Roxanne Westendorf, Cincinnati, Ohio

Committee Chairs

AHA Governing –Jill Marilley

Brewpubs – Tim Brady

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion –Roxanne Westendorf (interim)

Events – Leslie Henderson

Executive – Dan Kleban

Finance – Leah Cheston

Governance –Roxanne Westendorf

Government Affairs – Garrett Marrero

Market Development– Fred Matt

Public Relations & Marketing – Jose Mallea

Taprooms—Melissa Romano

Technical— Larry Horwitz, Jason Perkins

The board of directors guides the strategic direction of the Brewers Association and governs the activities of the professional division of the BA as well as the American Homebrewers Association, Brewers Publications, and events including the Great American Beer Festival® and the Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®.

“2020 was undoubtedly the most challenging time in recent history for both the craft brewing community and society at large,” commented Bob Pease, president and CEO, Brewers Association. “While there are signs of a potential end to the health and economic crisis, the challenges of 2020 will likely continue into some, if not all, of 2021.

“I look forward to working alongside our new and longstanding directors to forge a path forward for the craft brewing community and deliver timely and relevant resources to help our members of all sizes and business types succeed during this period of continued change.”

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated tosmall and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,400-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’sindependent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including theWorld Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew Con™,National Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer®magazine, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer atCraftBeer.com® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

