Breweries & Lead-Up Events Announced for Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest

PASO ROBLES, Calif.— Firestone Walker announced the lineup for the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest on June 3, featuring an all-star cast of more than 55 breweries from around the world.

Firestone Walker also announced a slate of local events leading up to the fest, all designed to bring visitors and the local community deeper into the experience. “This is a time when the Central Coast is at the center of the craft beer universe,” said David Walker.

Attending breweries at the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest include Balter Brewing from Australia’s Gold Coast; Birrificio Del Ducato from Parma, Italy; Oud Beersel from Beersel, Belgium; Lervig from Stavanger, Norway; Green Bench from St. Petersburg, Florida; Oxbow from Newcastle, Maine; and Private Press from Santa Cruz, California. A complete list of the breweries attending the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest can be viewed below and on the event page.

This year, the festivities begin early with the following local events and experiences:

Invitational Kickoff Concert @ Paso Robles City Park | Thursday, June 1

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firestone Walker will host a free Invitational Kickoff Concert in the Paso Robles City Park featuring live music by Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters; a craft beer sensory experience; and an 805 Beer exhibit featuring trailers for upcoming original films featuring professional bull rider Stetson Lawrence and professional surfers Conner Coffin, Greyson Fletcher and Nate Tyler. The event will feature a wide selection of Firestone Walker beers, including No Vacancy IPA—the “fest collaboration” beer brewed with Alvarado Street Brewery (more details below).

Brewery Block Party @ Firestone Walker Paso Robles | Friday, June 2

The public is invited to the inaugural Invitational Brewery Block Party starting at 1:30 p.m. with outdoor barbecue offerings, beer sampling, guest taps, special bottle pours and games. The street between the brewhouse and Taproom restaurant will be open to foot traffic, with live music happening from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Invitational Kickoff Beer Pairings @ Participating Restaurants | Starting May 12

Starting May 12, Firestone Walker is collaborating with more than 20 top restaurants countywide to present custom fixed-price beer pairing menus. Each participating restaurant is offering a chef’s selection of dishes paired with a range of Firestone Walker beers—a culinary precursor to the upcoming beer fest. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced on May 12.

“No Vacancy” Fest Collaboration Beer | Available Now

Introducing “No Vacancy IPA,” the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest collaboration beer made with Alvarado Street Brewery in Monterey. No Vacancy is a new-age West Coast IPA, riffing on Alvarado Street’s signature My Tai IPA with a layer of Firestone Walker flair. Liberally hopped and loaded with tropical character, this is the IPA that welcomes you to the best beer fest in the West.

No Vacancy is rolling out to tap accounts throughout the Central Coast, as well as at Firestone Walker locations in Paso Robles, Buellton and Venice. It is also available at FirestoneBeer.com.

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest | Saturday, June 3 (Sold Out)

Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest has become renowned as one of the world’s most esteemed beer festivals. This year’s edition will once again showcase an international cast of more than 55 leading craft breweries, as well as live music and food from more than 25 local restaurants and purveyors. Proceeds from the fest benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day, a beloved local nonprofit.

“The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest was born from a dream of creating a world-class festival featuring some of the best brewers in the world,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “This is a day when we can set the sales pitches aside and simply share our beers and stories with passionate craft drinkers.”

For More Information:

https://www.firestonebeer.com/event/firestone-walker-invitational-beer-festival/