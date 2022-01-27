Breweries In PA Presents The 2022 ‘Philly Invades Pittsburgh’ Beer Fest

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Breweries in PA is excited to introduce the 2022 “Philly Invades Pittsburgh” Beer Fest. On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 beer from 12 of the Philly area’s most exciting Craft Breweries will be on tap at Necromancer Brewing in Pittsburgh, PA for an event like no other! Multiple beer styles (along with a special can raffle from all breweries) will be available along with the great Necromancer beer this area has come to know and love.

The event will have two sessions: 12:00-3:30 PM & 4:30-8:00 PM. Tickets will include unlimited pours in a commemorative event glass. Each brewery will bring along two different beers to enjoy. There will also be food trucks on-site at Necromancer Brewing, with seating to eat in the brewery.

It has always been the mission of Breweries in PA to connect the ever-growing PA Beer landscape. That is why they are very excited to be hosting this event. Philadelphia is producing exciting and delicious beer and unfortunately, it can be tough to get in the Pittsburgh market, so they are bringing them to you!

FEATURED PHILY AREA BREWERS INCLUDE:

Warwick Farm

Human Robot

Levante

Forest & Main

Second Sin

Hidden River

Stable 12

Ten 7

Rebel Hill

Fourscore (Special out-of-town guest!)

Lost Tavern (Special out-of-town guest!)

Mystery guest (to be revealed soon!)

But that’s not all! Many of these breweries do not distribute cans to Pittsburgh, and it doesn’t make sense to take the 5-hour drive for can releases, so they are bringing cans from some of the breweries to giveaway! Along with the unlimited pours, your ticket will also include a special raffle for cans from some of the latest releases from these breweries. (More details to come)

Tickets for this event are $55 and can be purchased online.

Event Details:

When: April 23rd, 2022

Location: Necromancer Brewing | 2257 Babcock Blvd Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Sessions: 12:00 – 3:30 PM & 4:30 – 8:00 PM

About Breweries in PA

Breweries in PA is a digital promotion company that connects beer drinkers to the PA Craft Breweries they love. You can find out more about us at BreweriesInPa.com. Let us advertise your next beer-themed event to get your brand in front of thousands of PA Beer lovers!

Event Sponsor – BruYou:

This event is proudly sponsored by BruYou, the premier app to send and receive drinks right through your phone. Have you ever missed a friend’s birthday? Maybe you want to celebrate a coworker’s promotion or you want to get someone off the couch to join you at the bar? Of course you have, and BruYou is now your solution. Simply pick a friend, a location, and a drink, and within seconds you can celebrate with them from anywhere. BruYou is a new way for breweries and patrons to stay connected. The benefit to breweries is another revenue source and a guaranteed customer. The benefit to users is staying connected to your favorite people through the wonderful act of buying a beer

For More Information:

https://breweriesinpa.com/the-2022-philly-invades-pittsburgh-beer-fest-returns-april-23rd/