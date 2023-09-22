BrewDog Partners With BeerBoard for On-Premise Insights

SYRACUSE, N.Y.— BeerBoard, the leader in alcohol management technology and automated intelligence for the on-premise hospitality industry, announced it has partnered with BrewDog to provide insights and data for on-premise retail locations.

BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as they are since 2007. Based in Ellon, Scotland, BrewDog is is the #1 Craft Brewer in Europe and now has additional production facilities in Columbus, Ohio (USA), Brisbane, Australia, and Berlin, Germany. In addition to its breweries around the world and incredible beers, it features tap rooms and even the world’s first craft beer hotel.

BrewDog will benefit from access to SmartInsights, BeerBoard’s proprietary data and analytics platform for on-premise retail locations. BrewDog will have receive customized reporting on product visibility and movement for packaged and draft products.

“The features of actionable insights, tap/share distribution, brewery snapshots and market trends and rank will be utilized by BrewDog staff down to field sales representatives” said Eric Franco, BrewDog’s VP US Sales.

“We welcome BrewDog, our newest insights partner and a fast-growing supplier in the United States,” said John Boyle, SVP Business Development for BeerBoard. “BrewDog is at the forefront of adopting technology and insights to show its commitment to the on-premise and continued growth. BeerBoard’s insights platform will provide the BrewDog team with industry-leading visibility for brand activity, helping to drive fact-based decisions for the on-premise.”

“We are excited to partner with BeerBoard for their industry-leading data and insights, which will be a key part of our efforts for the on-premise,” said Jeff Diem, Director National Accounts for BrewDog. “We are committed to growing our brand presence in the on-premise channel and being more consultative partners with our retailers. SmartInsights will allow us to do so.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. Retailers include industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, WingHouse, Mellow Mushroom and Hickory Tavern. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including Molson Coors, Constellation Brands, Lagunitas, Heineken, Yuengling and Sierra Nevada.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology solutions provider for the hospitality industry, enabling retailers, distributors and suppliers to make fact-based decisions about their complete alcohol management. The company manages more than $1 billion in alcohol sales and 100,000 products through its industry-leading solutions. Its patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to alcohol ordering, inventory and payments. Versatile and easily operated from a single dashboard, it has streamlined operations, efficiency and improved revenue across the United States.

About BrewDog

Since 2007,?BrewDog?has?been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as they are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack?leaders like the flagship Elvis Juice IPA and favorites like Punk West Coast IPA, Hazy Jane NEIPA, one of the Nation’s Best Selling Non-Alc SKUS, their 12pk AF Mixed Pack (which includes the AF version Elvis AF, Punk AF, Hazy AF and Nanny State). Additional brands like Hellcat IPA (in partnership with mega-band Iron Maiden), Black Heart Nitro Stout will also appear in 2024 as will their highly anticipated Lager!

In addition to becoming the first carbon negative brewery in the world in 2020, BrewDog is also a Positive Planet partner. This is all part of its mission to become the world’s most sustainable drinks brand, showing that business can be a force for good.

BrewDog shook up the business world in 2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise more than $100M over seven rounds, with its latest round open until April 2020.

The funds and the community of Equity Punk shareholders (217,803) has enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out. With over 100 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017,?BrewDog?continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, while continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first and champion other small breweries in its venues.

BrewDog recently announced a sales structure update which includes now 3 Divisions plus their high-powered Chain team servicing the majority of states and chain retailers across the country.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdog.com/usa