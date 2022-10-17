BrewDog Opens Atlanta Bar

ATLANTA, Georgia – Atlanta welcomes the newest addition to its craft beer community as BrewDog officially opens the doors of its first Southern bar on Friday, October 14, located off the BeltLine Eastside Trail at The Stove Works, next door to Krog Steet Market. Joining the BrewDog family of bars across the globe, BrewDog Atlanta brings the brewery’s well-known Headliner pours on tap, including Elvis Juice and Punk IPA, to the BeltLine neighborhood. Patrons can expect collaborations with fellow Atlanta breweries, including a rotating list of locally made beers from ATL favorites like New Realm, Wrecking Bar, Halfway Crooks, Arches and more, as a part of BrewDog’s commitment to support the Atlanta craft beer scene and champion local independent producers across its range of food and drinks. In addition to beer, expect a full menu of pub fare and an onsite Brew Kit creating ciders made from Georgia-grown fruit.

LET’S MAKE IT OFFICIAL Starting at noon on Friday, October 14, BrewDog will celebrate its grand opening weekend by paying homage to its Scottish birthplace with a bagpiper greeting for visitors and a “Taste of Scotland”. The first 100 guests through the door will be entered into a raffle to win exciting prizes, including the grand prize of a?trip for two for two nights to experience BrewDog Las Vegas, the largest BrewDog bar in the world, for the complete Vegas experience during a multi-night, expenses-paid-for stay. Additional prizes include brunch giveaways, a Wings Wednesday experience for two and a $100 bar tab. On Saturday, October 15, theparty continues with all-day offerings capped by a 9 p.m. performance by British-American actor, musician and Atlanta local, Michael Malarkey. “The team at BrewDog could not be more excited to open our doors and join the community here in Atlanta. It has long been a goal of ours to become a part of the city’s amazing and storied craft brewing scene,” says BrewDog USA CEO Jason Block. “We have made our home in one Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods and we’re looking forward to introducing BrewDog, our creative offerings and our carbon negative brewery to Atlanta and the greater Southeast.”

TRAIL TO ALE Situated just steps off the eastern portion of the BeltLine (the rail-to-trail network of pathways created from nearly 20 miles of former rail lines), BrewDog Atlanta joins a popular, formerly industrial area complete with warehouses-turned-food halls, mixed-use residential space and well-loved local dining options that now line the historic railbeds. The new bar encompasses more than 12,000 square-feet of bar, restaurant and covered patio space featuring indoor firepits, access to more than 28 taps serving both BrewDog and locally made beers, competitive games, guided beer school tasting experience and more. And, as the name suggests, BrewDog’s patio space is dog-friendly and perfect for relaxing and sitting down with a cold beer and a four-legged friend.

Adding to the experience is BrewDog’s menu of elevated pub favorites. Giant soft pretzels pair perfectly with the brewery’s German-inspired Fest Bier, while the tried-and-true Fast Joe Burger topped with lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato and pickle gets a twist with Elvis Juice bacon jam. Vegan and vegetarian options include the crispy TiNDLE “Chicken” Sandwich and Grazing Goat Pizza featuring red sauce and mozzarella finished with chevre, pine nuts, red onions and arugula. Rounding out the offerings are specials like Vegan Monday, offering 2-for-1 plant-based mains, and Wings Wednesday, with all-you-can-eat chicken and cauliflower wings for $20, along with a full selection of kid-friendly Hoppy Meals and dessert options to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Known for its passion for great craft beer, people and the planet, BrewDog Atlanta will offer full-time employees the opportunity to participate in the company’s Blueprint profit sharing program with 50 percent of all profits the bar makes going back to the crew.

BrewDog’s Atlanta outpost will be open Monday from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday noon to 11 p.m., Friday noon to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and reservations can be made online.

About BrewDog:

Since 2007, BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as they are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack?leaders like the flagship Punk IPA, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11), BrewDog brews beer that blows people’s minds and has kick-started a revolution.?

In addition to becoming the first carbon negative brewery in the world in 2020, BrewDog is also a Certified B-Corp as of 2021. This is all part of its mission to become the world’s most sustainable drinks brand, showing that business can be a force for good.

BrewDog shook up the business world in?2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise more than $99M over seven rounds, with its latest round open until April 2020.

The funds and the community of Equity Punk shareholders (217,803) has enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out. With over 113 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017, BrewDog continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, while continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first and champion other small breweries in its venues.?

For More Information:

https://www.brewdog.com/usa/Atlanta