BrewDog And Iron Maiden Unleash Hellcat Collaboration

COLUMBUS, Ohio – BrewDog, leading global craft brewer and the world’s only carbon negative beer brand, is teaming up with Iron Maiden, one of the world’s most successful and revered rock bands, to launch Hellcat, an India Pale Lager, in Fall 2021. Together, BrewDog and Iron Maiden are bringing their respective expertise to unite and excite craft beer lovers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a world-renowned rock band like Iron Maiden,” said James Watt, CEO and Co-Founder of BrewDog. “Iron Maiden, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career. Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish—an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration.”

BrewDog and Iron Maiden unite to launch Hellcat—a feisty 6% ABV India Pale Lager where hops and malts collide. Hellcat rages with a citrus-forward flavor with a no less aggressive malty backbone. The result is a hazy-gold IPL with an epically complex balance. As with all BrewDog beers, Hellcat is carbon negative and BrewDog removes double the CO2 it takes to make.

“I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the U.S.,” said Bruce Dickinson, Lead Singer of Iron Maiden. “I’ve long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together.”

Brewed and exclusively available in the USA, Hellcat joins the global Trooper family of beers crafted by Maiden vocalist and beer aficionado Bruce Dickinson and the family-owned Robinsons Brewery. Iron Maiden’s Trooper beer was launched in 2013, has sold over 25 million pints worldwide, and has been exported to over 60 countries. The Trooper family of premium beers has evolved and expanded to include stouts, lagers, IPAs and more.

Hellcat will be available for purchase online and at select distributors and retailers across the country, starting Fall 2021.

About BrewDog USA

Since 2007, BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as it is. With more than 102 bars across the globe and export into 60 countries, BrewDog continues to revolutionize the craft beer industry by pushing the boundaries, investing in people, putting great beer first, and championing sustainability through action.

About Iron Maiden

With over 100 million record sales, more than 2000 live performances in 63 countries, millions of fans worldwide and 16 chart topping studio albums of unerring quality and power to their name, Iron Maiden has more than earned their proudly-held status as one of the most influential and revered bands of all time. In recent years Maiden has extended its legacy in a couple of other areas of particular interest to them: their own award-winning beer, Trooper, widely acknowledged as the most successful international British beer launch of the past twenty years with UK Cheshire family brewers Robinsons, and a mobile game entitled Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast – a free to play, fantasy RPG where players combat the legions of darkness across time and space as the band’s mascot ‘Eddie’ and which their current tour is based around. Since the COVID pandemic struck, Maiden were forced to halt their 2020 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour and have just had to reschedule the European leg yet again until Summer 2022. The Legacy tour has already been seen by almost two million people, having been hailed by fans and media alike as the most exciting and ambitious ever in Maiden’s career to date. In November 2020, by way of celebration of the tour so far, a live album entitled Nights Of The Dead – Legacy Of The Beast, Live in Mexico City was released, recorded during the band’s three sold out arena shows there in September 2019 during their tour of North, South and Central America.

