Brewbound Podcast: We’ll All Be Drinking Seltzers From the C-Store

With national sales meetings and annual business plan presentations ongoing, the Brewbound team reconvenes to discuss new products on the way from major craft producers Sierra Nevada and Firestone Walker — including a lifestyle tea brand, fruit beers and a hard seltzer. The team also discusses a recent report from Goldman Sachs’ Bonnie Herzog following the c-store focused NACS trade show that highlighted seltzers and beyond beer offerings from Constellation Brands, Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors and Boston Beer.

The conversation then turns to the closing of Due South, the acquisition of Catawba and a bunch of openings. Dusty Rhodes also makes a squeaky appearance (apologies).

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published almost weekly. Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.