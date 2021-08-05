Brewbound Podcast: The Plight of the Economy Drinker

How are Generation Z drinkers incorporating seltzers into their parties? The Brewbound team leans on its Gen Z correspondent to understand how seltzers are replacing economy beers in drinking occasions. The team dives into Molson Coors’ economy beer purge, wonders what it means for those loyal drinkers, and says goodbye to Lil’ Breezy Keezy.

The conversation turns to the mainstream media’s false narrative that hard seltzer is dead, as well as the lower-than-expected vaccination levels jeopardizing fall events.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday (or so). Check Brewbound’s upcoming events schedule for future podcast episodes and streaming video programming.

