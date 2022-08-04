Brewbound Podcast: The NBWA’s Lester Jones Provides a Reality Check on Beer and the Economy

National Beer Wholesalers Association chief economist Lester Jones joins the Brewbound Podcast to explain why he’s bullish on the beer category despite the current economic climate.

“It’s important to divide the short-term impacts versus the long-term impacts,” Jone said. “What’s happening short-term with the relationship between beer prices and gas prices and rent and interest rates, and ‘Am I going to lose my job tomorrow’ and other stuff, with what do we see down the line. And I am still incredibly optimistic about beer and the beer space for what’s coming because there’s so much opportunity here.”

Plus, Jess and Justin discuss a nightmarish week, recap Brew Talks, and break down the latest headlines, including Night Shift’s CO2 woes, the last gasp of Stone and Molson Coors’ legal fight, Maui’s plans to acquire Modern Times and more.

