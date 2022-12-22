Brewbound Podcast: The Most-Read Beer Biz Stories of 2022

The Brewbound team and Insider newsletter writer Sean McNulty discuss the most-read stories on Brewbound.com in 2022, including the sale of Stone Brewing to Sapporo, the annual Brewers Association rankings of the top craft breweries by volume, and more.

Then, McNulty takes the mic and quizzes Justin, Jess and Zoe and drags a few predictions out of them.

Listen to the full interview in the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.