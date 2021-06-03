Brewbound Podcast: The Experience of a ‘Craft Beer Casualty’

Indeed Brewing co-founder Rachel Anderson shares her experience of being forced out of the Minneapolis craft brewery by her male counterparts, on the latest edition of the Brewbound Podcast.

Anderson, who created Indeed’s branding and market positioning in 2011, recently went public with her story in an essay titled “I Am a Craft Beer Casualty,” which detailed how she was pushed out of not just the company, but the craft brewing industry. She shares her story and the toll it took on her personally.

