Brewbound Podcast: The Brewers Association’s Dr. J on Thrive, CBC and Vegas Musts

Brewers Association (BA) director of social impact Dr. J Jackson-Beckham joins this week’s Brewbound Podcast to preview the THRIVE pre-conference workshop, which takes place Sunday, April 21, ahead of this year’s Craft Brewers Conference (CBC). Dr. J discusses the increased focus on wellness during this year’s conference and how those elements are threaded throughout CBC.

Dr. J also shares her CBC picks, as well as the Las Vegas destinations on her list beyond the conference. She addresses how her new role will factor into keeping the trade group accountable.

Jess and Justin also break down the latest news from the BA, including a not-so-great production number, the shrinking gap between brewery openings and closings and the early read on the 2023 top 50 BA-defined craft breweries.

