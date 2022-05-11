Brewbound Podcast: That’s a Wrap on the CBC 2022

The Brewbound team recaps the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference and shares their big takeaways from the gathering of 10,000 beer industry professionals in Minneapolis.

Justin, Jess and Zoe discuss the push on direct-to-consumer sales, focus on brewery cultures and the overarching themes of positivity and back-to-business mentality of the show.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.