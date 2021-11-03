Brewbound Podcast: SoCal Cerveceros Share How the Homebrew Club is Helping Build a Brewery Pipeline

Agustin Ruelas and Ray Ricky Rivera join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss how the SoCal Cerveceros homebrew club is helping build a pipeline of professional brewers. Ruelas and Rivera share their own aspirations, including Ruelas’ Brewjeria Company in Pico Rivera and Rivera’s contract brewed Norwalk Brew House brand and self-distribution business.

The Brewbound team also dishes on Halloween Drizly sales, the closure of Stone Brewing’s Napa outpost, and Chicago’s Pilot Project helping entrepreneurs break into the beer business.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published about every week.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.