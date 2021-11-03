Brewbound Podcast: SoCal Cerveceros Share How the Homebrew Club is Helping Build a Brewery Pipeline

Agustin Ruelas and Ray Ricky Rivera join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss how the SoCal Cerveceros homebrew club is helping build a pipeline of professional brewers. Ruelas and Rivera share their own aspirations, including Ruelas’ Brewjeria Company in Pico Rivera and Rivera’s contract brewed Norwalk Brew House brand and self-distribution business.

The Brewbound team also dishes on Halloween Drizly sales, the closure of Stone Brewing’s Napa outpost, and Chicago’s Pilot Project helping entrepreneurs break into the beer business.

