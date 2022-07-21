Brewbound Podcast: Simply Spiked Lemonade Makes a Splash This Summer

Simply Spiked – the hard lemonade Molson Coors launched this summer in partnership with Coca-Cola – has taken the FMB corner of the bev-alc world by storm. Joy Ghosh, VP of marketing for above premium brands and FMBs at Molson Coors, joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the company’s launch strategy, new campaigns and plans to recruit new drinkers.

Plus, the Brewbound team breaks down July 4 off-premise sales and craft beer at the midpoint of 2022.

