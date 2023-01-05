Brewbound Podcast: Sazerac’s Big Move Gets the New Year Started

The Brewbound team regroups in the New Year to discuss Fireball-maker Sazerac’s big distribution move from RNDC to several beer distributors, including Reyes, Andrews, Faust, Keg 1, among others, as well as total beverage alcohol houses Johnson Brothers, Southern Glazer’s, Breakthru and more.

Jess, Zoe and Justin also review Drizly’s predictions for 2023, Athletic Brewing’s seven-figure investment ahead of of Dry January, and the closing of Roadhouse’s deal for Melvin Brewing.

Listen to the full interview in the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.