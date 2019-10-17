Brewbound Podcast S2 E1: Societe Brewing’s Douglas Constantiner on His Entrepreneurial Journey and Organizational Changes

2019 has been a transformational year for San Diego’s fast-rising Societe Brewing.

Long available only on draft via its own taproom and self-distribution, Societe, which started in 2012, signed with upstart San Diego wholesaler Scout Distribution in May. Starting sometime next year, the company plans to release cans of its popular offerings, including The Pupil IPA.

But those weren’t the only changes at Societe, as co-founder Travis Smith departed the company earlier this year.

Societe co-founder and CEO Douglas Constantiner discusses those changes with editor Justin Kendall on this week’s edition of the Brewbound Podcast.

“San Diegans want The Pupil in a can so they can take it home,” Constantiner said in the first episode of season two of the Brewbound Podcast, which was recorded during the California Craft Brewers Association’s annual Beer Summit in Long Beach this past September. “We’re doing a disservice to our own citizens to make it draft only.”

Constantiner also shared the difficulties of going through a “brewery divorce,” how the company has moved forward and what it’s like to “fail and die or succeed” based on his decisions.

“I like the risk,” he admitted.

Constantiner also shared his journey from investment banking to craft brewing. Listen to Episode 1 of the Brewbound Podcast’s second season above, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, and Soundcloud. New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published Thursdays.

For questions, comments or suggestions, please email podcast@brewbound.com.