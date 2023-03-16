Brewbound Podcast: Octopi Brewing Has 8 Arms in the Contract Brewing Game

Wisconsin-based contract brewery Octopi Brewing is targeting 7 million cases produced in 2023, and a lot of that product isn’t beer. So how is the overall contract brewing landscape shaping up? Octopi founder president Isaac Showaki discusses.

Plus, the Brewbound team plays half-full, half-empty on new products hitting the market, including SunnyD Vodka Seltzer and New Belgium’s Wild Nectar Hard Juice, Bud Light Seltzer’s new-old ad campaign, and a St. Patrick’s Day rally.

