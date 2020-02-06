Brewbound Podcast: Night Shift Brewing’s Rob Burns on Becoming a Beverage Company

A growing number of beer companies are now positioning themselves as beverage companies. Count Everett, Massachusetts-based Night Shift Brewing among those embracing the distinction.

“We’ve let our creative wings go in many directions and set up the team so we can expand in many verticals,” Night Shift co-founder Rob Burns shared during the first episode of the Brewbound Podcast’s third season. “One of the driving forces is to turn Night Shift beyond just a beer company into more of a beverage company. And that’s kind of our guiding light right now.”

This is a route that brewers both big (think Molson Coors) and relatively small (Deschutes Brewery) are taking. For Night Shift, the journey to becoming a beverage company started with the launch of its distribution business, Night Shift Distributing.

Burns shares Night Shift’s ambitions, including a $10 million bet on building a production facility in Philadelphia, how the 7-year-old company is juggling those projects, delegating responsibilities and much more on this week’s edition of the Brewbound Podcast.

