Brewbound Podcast: Molson Coors’ Craft Beer Strategy

Molson Coors appointed Jeff Agase to lead its craft beer division, Tenth & Blake, on May 11. Agase joins the Brewbound Podcast to share his vision for the division, where it fits within Molson Coors’ premiumization efforts, and how the company views M&A.

Agase ticked off three priorities for the division, which he will take over June 1 after serving as VP of distributor network development.

“For one, we certainly want our regional craft breweries to outpace their respective competitive sets in their territories,” he said. “The second would be to return Leinenkugel’s, which is the biggest piece of our business overall and certainly our longest standing piece of business, to sustained revenue growth. … We look forward to sampling more and more consumers with Hop Valley beers, in particular the Stash series.”

Also in this week’s episode, the Brewbound team discusses the latest news, including the end of the “Keep It Juicy” trademark infringement lawsuit, a couple of acquisitions, a bunch of closings, including the only U.S. trappist brewery, and legislative moves in Vermont, Minnesota, and Alaska.

