Brewbound Podcast: Jester King’s Jeffrey Stuffings on Speaking Out About Anti-Drag Bill in Texas; Plus, Dave Infante of Fingers

Jeffrey Stuffings, co-founder of Jester King, discusses a bill in the Texas Senate that would fine businesses $10,000 for hosting “sexually oriented performances” – which includes drag events, if people under age 18 are present or on public property – and shares why the Austin, Texas-based brewery is encouraging its followers to oppose it.

Although the proposed law does not apply to establishments that are 21+, many breweries and restaurants that host drag shows are family-friendly and would like to stay that way. Stuffings explains how Jester King has built an inclusive space and why he sees the legislation as an example of “fear of the other.”

Dave Infante, editor of independent drinks newsletter Fingers, joins the conversation to share why brewery owners hosting similar events need to be prepared for potential backlash in this overheated political environment.

The Brewbound team also breaks down the latest headlines, including conservatives’ call to boycott Bud Light following the brand’s influencer activation with Dylan Mulvaney, a influencer who documents her life as a transgender woman; Deschutes’ big bet on non-alcoholic beer; recent small brewery mergers in California; and Mikkeller ceasing ops in the U.S. and BrewDog shutting its Pittsburgh outpost.

