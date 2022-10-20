Brewbound Podcast: How to Craft a National Accounts Strategy

National accounts managers from Odell Brewing, Athletic Brewing, Dry Dock Brewing and JuneShine share how they’ve built their teams and grown sales through chains. This conversation took place in Denver during a live Brew Talks event prior to the Great American Beer Festival.

Joining the conversation are: Athletic’s Becca Kieffer Toft, Odell’s Billy Clayton, Dry Dock’s Ryan Call and JuneShine’s Elizabeth Isenbart. They share tips and tricks and discuss the current state of play in the post-COVID-lockdown world.

Plus, Brewbound editor Justin Kendall and reporter Zoe Licata review the latest news, dish on the Alliance For Women and Beer Institute meetings, and touch on why a Kroger-Albertsons supermarket mega merger matters for beer suppliers.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.