Brewbound Podcast: How a Las Vegas Wholesaler is Prepping for the Super Bowl

Breakthru Beverage Nevada beer division VP Deacon Nauslar joins this week’s Brewbound Podcast to share how the distributor is preparing for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Nauslar dishes on when preparations began, how much of a bump the distributor is expecting, how the event will compare to the Formula 1 race earlier this year, and how the biggest football game of the year measures up to a normal week servicing Sin City.

The Brewbound team also breaks down the early week headlines, including a potential end to the Sheehan family lawsuit and a sale of the business, two former Boston Beer employees’ lawsuits against the company over non-competes and why soda may be a threat to beer shelf space.

The team also plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on the latest big beer Super Bowl ads – including a mea culpa to the Chill train. And Justin does an impromptu round with a tasting of Truly Hot Wing Sauce hard seltzer.

Listen here and on all popular podcasting platforms.