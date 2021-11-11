Brewbound Podcast: Five Beer Writers Enter a Zoom Meeting …

National beer writers Kate Bernot and Dave Infante join Brewbound’s Justin Kendall, Jess Infante and Zoe Licata for a special “Beer Byliners” crossover special. Topics include the Brewers Association’s 2022 event vaccine requirement, the disparity in available capital for different brewing ventures, Boston Beer’s entry into the Finnish Long Drink space, labor issues at contract brewer City, the “Great Resignation,” and Elvira “Mistress of the Dark.”

Note: This podcast contains saucy language. Also, this podcast was recorded prior to the announcement of the agreement to sell Bell’s Brewery to Lion Little World Beverages.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published about every week.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.