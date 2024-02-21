Brewbound Podcast: Firestone Walker Details Its House of Brands Strategy

Firestone Walker CMO Dustin Hinz and brand director Hannah Barnett explore the marketing approach to the Paso Robles, California-based craft brewery’s biggest brand, 805, as well as its portfolio of other brands, including Cali Squeeze, Mind Haze and the F Brands.

Hinz and Barnett break down Firestone Walker’s Authenticos partnership program and how the black-and-white film work the brand does with its ambassadors plays with wholesalers.

Plus, the Brewbound team reviews the latest news, including Iowa’s Big Grove Brewery taking a majority stake in non-alcoholic, THC-infused sparkling water brand Climbing Kites and the union strike at Molson Coors’ Fort Worth facility. The team also plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on the Brewers Association’s decision to pause Homebrew Con and shift activities to the Great American Beer Festival.

