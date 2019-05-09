Brewbound Podcast Episode 35: Sean Lawson on the Brewery that Sip of Sunshine Built

Want to know how to constantly sell out of your flagship product?

You could try asking Lawson’s Finest Liquids founder Sean Lawson, but even he’s not entirely sure why drinkers come back time and time again for his popular Sip of Sunshine double IPA.

“I wish I knew,” he said during a recent interview for the Brewbound Podcast.

“For me, I think the best answer to maintaining that is to really maintain a focus on trying to create the best beer in the world.”

Nevertheless, there are some simple yet incredibly effective strategies Lawson has deployed that contribute to the success of Sip.

One of the factors that helped push sales of Sip of Sunshine beyond $6.7 million in the convenience channel alone last year, according to IRI, was a commitment to freshness.

“[We] demand that our beer is kept cold all the time and that we get it to the customer as fresh as possible,” he said.

In episode 35 of the Brewbound Podcast, Lawson discusses the Sip of Sunshine business and explains how his company approaches innovation. He also shares advice for brewery owners looking to expand and talks about how to entice customers to visit the taproom.

Show Notes:

0:00 – 17:30: Furnari and Kendall introduce episode 35 and discuss the latest news

17:30 – 58:15: Furnari interviews Sean Lawson

58:15 – 1:20:10: Furnari and Kendall share their takeaways from the interview and rundown segments