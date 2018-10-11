Brewbound Podcast Ep. 005: Lynne Weaver on Life with Canarchy and Selling Beer in LA

It’s only been about three months since Three Weavers founder Lynne Weaver sold her company to the Fireman Capital-backed Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective, but she already feels like the decision has alleviated some of the stress that entrepreneurs in the beer industry battle on a regular basis.

“It’s been really refreshing to feel like I’m not on an island by myself anymore,” she said. “I have a really solid team to be able to bounce business strategy, ideas, opportunities, and be able to place them in the right places.”

Weaver, who said a partnership with Canarchy puts her company in a better position to weather the “tides and the storms that are maybe coming,” credits The Bruery’s mid-2017 sale to Boston-area private equity firm Castanea Partners with causing her to consider a deal.

“That was one of the really defining moments for me,’ she said.

In episode five of the Brewbound Podcast, editors Chris Furnari and Justin Kendall sit down with Weaver to discuss her partnership with Canarchy, opportunities to grow craft beer sales in Los Angeles, and why Three Weavers initially chose to build its brand on-premise as a draft-only brewery.

Throughout the conversation, conducted during the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, Weaver explains the process of launching, scaling and selling Three Weavers, the maturation of the craft beer category, and how Canarchy will help Three Weavers expand into off-premise chain retail sets.

Also in this episode: Furnari and Kendall share the latest news and run down segments.

