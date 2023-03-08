Brewbound Podcast: Early 2023 Beer Trends with Bump Williams Consulting

Bump Williams Consulting’s Dave Williams and Brian “B.K.” Krueger discuss the early 2023 beer category retail trends, how the competition for the cold box is shaking out, the accelerated life cycle of brands, and Dry January and Super Bowl trends. They also share the opportunities ahead for smaller craft breweries and when is the right time to expand.

