Brewbound Podcast: Crafting Community-Centric Beer Festivals

How can festivals make the beer community more welcoming to people who often don’t see themselves reflected in it? Barrel and Flow co-founder Day Bracey and Grace Weitz, founder of Beers With(out) Beards and the Queer Beer Festival, join the Brewbound team to discuss how their festivals offer inviting experiences to beer drinkers who buck the conventional stereotype of white, bearded, flannel-wearing men.

