Brewbound Podcast: Catching Up with Brewbound Pitch Slam Winners Lunar, Crowns and Hops

With its 2022 Pitch Slam competition just days away, the Brewbound team caught up with past winners of the Shark Tank-like competition held annually at the Brewbound Live business conference.

Lunar Hard Seltzer co-founder Sean Ro discusses his company’s growth since its 2020 victory. Then, Crowns and Hops co-founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, winners of the 2019 competition, share where they are in the process of opening a 14,000 sq. ft. brewery and restaurant and dish on the roll out of their new e-commerce platform.

Listen to the full interview in the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.