Brewbound Podcast: Boston Beer Does the Dew

The Brewbound team breaks down the new partnership between Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo to produce Hard MTN Dew in a conversation featuring guests 3Tier Beverages founder and CEO Donn Bichsel and Rabobank beverage analyst Bourcard Nesin.

The deal marks the second time this summer that the maker of Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea and Truly Hard Seltzer has formed a partnership with a major player outside of the beer category, following its joint venture with Beam Suntory to produce Truly-branded spirits, among other crossover offerings.

Hard MTN Dew, scheduled to launch in early 2022, is the newest of several collaborations between non-alcoholic beverage producers and beer companies. It will join products such as Topo Chico Hard Seltzer from Molson Coors and Coca-Cola, and SunRise Hard Seltzer from Heineken USA and AriZona Iced Tea maker Hornell Brewing.

“The bigger story here is the appetite for soft drinks players to move into beverage alcohol, as well as bigger players moving into spirits, and spirits players moving into hard seltzer and, really, what does that mean for everyone else in the industry and consumers as well,” Nesin said.

