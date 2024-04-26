Brewbound Podcast Bonus Episode: North Coast Brewing’s Jennifer Owen; Plus, Tom McCormick and HopXL’s Eric Duchin

In the last round of interviews from the Brewbound Podcast On Location at the California Craft Beer Summit, North Coast Brewing CEO Jennifer Owen discusses taking Acme California Lager statewide, what it means for the Fort Bragg, California-based brewery to be a certified B Corporation and the company’s charitable work.

Plus, Tom McCormick, the former executive director of the California Craft Brewers Association, gives his perspective on the first CA Beer Summit he’s attended as a civilian. And HopXL’s Eric Duchin explains how his company is attempting to disrupt the hop marketplace.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.