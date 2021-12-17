Brewbound Podcast: Bev Alc Predictions for 2022

On one of the final Brewbound podcasts of 2021, Jeff Carroll, general manager of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, joins the Brewbound team to discuss his predictions for 2022, from e-commerce growth and evolution to state DTC shipping changes (or lack thereof).

Carroll predicts continued growth in the e-commerce channel as online shopping for alcohol becomes more normalized across generations of 21+ adults. In particular, marketplaces such as Drizly and Instacart that connect consumers to licensed retailers will continue to expand their reach.

“Not only do you see the spikes in volume and sales, but you also see the spikes in investment – Drizly being one of the the recipients – but there’s been billions of dollars that have poured into some of these companies,” Carroll said.

More than half (54%) of online alcohol shoppers in the U.S. made their first purchase during the pandemic, Carroll said, citing drinks research firm IWSR.

“That tells me that the attitudes and behaviors are changing, and there’s new buyers out there to be had,” he said.

