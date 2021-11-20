Brewbound Podcast: Bart Watson on What Ball Corp’s New Printed Can Minimums Means for Craft Brewers

The world’s largest can manufacturer, Ball Corp., alerted clients that it will increase the minimum order for printed cans to five truckloads per SKU starting January 1, and the company will no longer offer warehousing for orders. Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson joins the Brewbound Podcast to provide context on the fallout for craft brewers.

