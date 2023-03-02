Brewbound Podcast: A Rough Week For Acquired Craft Brands, Plus, How PPP Funds Helped Breweries

After a rough week for craft breweries acquired by Anheuser-Busch, the Brewbound team discusses the fallout of the world’s largest beer manufacturer shuttering operations of Platform Beer Co. in Ohio and layoffs conducted at other Brewers Collective brands.

The team also dishes on the resurrection of lager brand House Beer and the executive shakeup at Molson Coors. Plus, featured guest Aaron Staples breaks down the effect the Paycheck Protection Program had on the craft beer industry.

Listen to the full interview in the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

