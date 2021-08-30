Brewbound Podcast: A Beer Industry Chat About Beer

The Brewbound team and leaders from Dogfish Head, New Belgium and Bell’s will do something refreshingly novel: talk about beer (no, not hard seltzer).

During the final Brew Talks meetup of 2021, Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione, New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer and Bel’s executive vice president Carrie Yunker will discuss strategies for their brewers’ flagships and core offerings, such as 60 Minute IPA, Fat Tire Amber Ale and Two Hearted Ale. The second Brew Talks conversation will discuss how brands can forge meaningful connections with legal drinking age members of Generation Z. Panelists include Crowns & Hops co-founder Teo Hunter, New Belgium senior brand manager Dave Knospe and COOP Ale Works marketing director Mary Ann Caram.

The Brewbound team also discusses Deschutes’ new partnership with the Pac-12 Conference, a lawsuit minority shareholders have filed against New Glarus Brewing and CEO Deb Carey, and Los Angeles-based hard seltzer brand Nectar’s leveraging of TikTok.

