2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam Contestants, Judges Announced

Brewbound, a leading multimedia beer industry trade publication, today announced the 12 contestants competing in the 12th annual Brewbound Pitch Slam, presented by the Brewers Collective, Anheuser-Busch’s craft business unit.

The Brewbound Pitch Slam will take place December 8 and 10, starting at 4 p.m. EST both days. The competition is free to stream on Brewbound.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

This year’s Pitch Slam semi-finalists include a diverse array of businesses creating products in various segments of the beer category. They include:

Cajun Fire Brewing Company, New Orleans, Louisiana

Dokkaebier, San Francisco, California

Gruvi, Denver, Colorado

Khonso Brewing, Atlanta, Georgia

Lunar Hard Seltzer, New York, New York

Masq Hard Tea, Winchester, Virginia

Metazoa Brewing Co., Indianapolis, Indiana

Norwalk Brew House, Norwalk, California

Patuxent Brewing Company, Waldorf, Maryland

Pow Brewing Company, Torrance, California

Study Break Hard Seltzer, Los Angeles, California

Warcloud Brewing Company, Rowland Heights, California

These 12 companies will receive two minutes to pitch their businesses to a panel of respected industry experts who will provide constructive feedback and ultimately determine which six entrepreneurs advance to the finals. The semi-finalist judging panel features:

Ryan Lake, Principal at Arlington Capital Advisor;

Day Bracey, co-founder of Fresh Fest and co-host of the Drinking Partners Podcast;

Oceania Eagan, Founder and Creative Director at Blind Tiger Design;

Jason Murphy, Beverage Product & Program Innovation Manager at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The four-judge panel will take into consideration the pitches, as well as an audience vote, when narrowing the field to six finalists.

On Day Two of the competition, the six finalists will have five minutes to pitch their businesses to an expert panel of judges that includes:

Beny Ashburn, Co-founder and CEO of Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.;

Thomas Bleigh, Innovation Brewmaster and co-founder pH Experiment, Brewers Collective;

Sinead Carey, Director of Sales at Wine Warehouse;

Joy Young, Senior Director of Innovation at Anheuser-Busch’s Brewers Collective.

The winner of Pitch Slam 12 will take home a trophy and the grand prize — an advertising package valued at $10,000.

In addition to the advertising package, the winner of Pitch Slam 12 will have multiple opportunities to connect with craft brewery founders within Anheuser-Busch’s craft business unit the Brewers Collective, as well as industry veterans and specialists across different functions, gaining access to invaluable insights and state-of-the-art resources to support their business’s growth.

Additionally, the winner will receive lab testing and quality assurance support through Elevate QA, a new initiative launched by the Brewers Collective, which provides free lab access and assistance to craft brewers.

All 12 semi-finalists will receive an individual annual subscription to Brewbound.com. The subscription includes free registration to the Brewbound Live Winter 2020 virtual business conference and Investor Speed Dating networking event.

Semi-finalists will also be able to access resources from the Brewers Collective’s Elevate QA program, including submitting quality-related questions and requesting assistance for tests, such as measuring alcohol by volume percentages, real and actual degree of fermentation, and aerobic and anaerobic microbial plating analysis.

See what it takes by rewatching presentations from last year’s Brewbound Pitch Slam 11. Details on the competition format and selection process can be found here.

Past winners of the Brewbound Pitch Slam include Crowns and Hops, Wilie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil Brewing, Armada Brewing, Border X Brewing, Hopewell Brewing, Wynwood Brewing Company, Braxton Brewing Company, CODA Brewing, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, and 5 Stones Brewing.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.