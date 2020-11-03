Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: A Business Pitch Competition for Beer and Beyond

The Brewbound Pitch Slam, presented by the Brewers Collective, returns this year to the virtual stage on December 8th and 10th. The 12th edition of the business pitch competition is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and build awareness for startups within the beer and beyond beer market which includes cider, hard seltzer, alcoholic kombucha, cannabis-infused beverages and other segments.

This year’s Pitch Slam competition will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage participation from a wide range of products.

The following changes are being made to this year’s Brewbound Pitch Slam competition:

The competition is a free opportunity for industry exposure. No paid registration or prior subscription is required to participate.

The competition will be free to view, reaching a larger audience and increasing the industry exposure for participating entrepreneurs.

We are increasing our contestant pool to 12 semi-finalists.

All 12 semi-finalists will be given an individual annual subscription to Brewbound.com. This subscription entitles free registration to Brewbound Live Winter 2020, including a yet-to-be-announced Investor Speed Dating networking component. If you are already a subscriber, we will give you an additional user.

We will have 4 judges in each of our two rounds. Judges will be investors, brewery leaders, retailers, wholesalers and suppliers.

The applicant criteria has been broadened and tenured breweries looking to scale their businesses through new products are invited to apply.

The competition kicks off Tuesday, December 8,, at 4:30 p.m. EDT with a semifinal round of rapid fire, two-minute pitches. A panel of respected industry leaders will judge the pitches and provide constructive feedback, ultimately determining the six entrepreneurs who will advance to the finals, while also taking into consideration the audience vote.

The final round of the competition takes place Thursday, December 10, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Finalists will give longer pitches in front of a new panel of judges. A live Q&A session with the judges and contestants will follow, providing valuable feedback and analysis for the presenters and the audience.

The winner of Pitch Slam 12 will take home the trophy and the grand prize — an advertising package valued at $10,000 — and will join past winners, including Crowns and Hops, Wilie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil Brewing, Armada Brewing, Border X Brewing, Hopewell Brewing, Wynwood Brewing Company, Braxton Brewing Company, CODA Brewing, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, and 5 Stones Brewing.

Pitch your brewery to the industry without leaving your home. The application deadline is Monday, November 23rd, at 5 p.m. EDT.

Apply Now for Brewbound Pitch Slam 12 >>

See what it takes by rewatching presentations from last year’s Brewbound Pitch Slam 11. Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

Questions about the Pitch Slam can be directed to our Brand Specialist team.

